Hungary to block new EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine pipeline dispute

Hungary will block the European Union's next package of sanctions against Russia, the foreign minister said on Sunday, the latest step aimed at pushing Ukraine to resume the flow of Russian oil through a pipeline supplying Hungarian refineries.

Shipments of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline have been cut off since January 27, when Kyiv said a Russian drone strike hit pipeline equipment in Western Ukraine. Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine is to blame for the prolonged outage, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EU is currently preparing its 20th sanctions package against Russia over the war in Ukraine. While negotiations are ongoing, many member countries would like to agree the package in time for the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on Tuesday.

"At tomorrow's Foreign Affairs Council, the EU aims to adopt the 20th sanctions package. Hungary will block it," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the X platform.

"Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward," Szijjarto said in the post.

