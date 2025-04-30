Hungary votes to withdraw from ICC

Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced.

“Hungary is out. Today the Parliament voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court,” Szijjarto wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“We won’t be part of a politicised institution,” he stated.

On April 3, Hungary announced its intention to leave the ICC shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest for a four-day visit.

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for the ongoing war in Gaza.

His visit to Hungary marked his first trip to European soil since the arrest warrant was issued.

