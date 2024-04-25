Hungary’s foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit.

The minister will participate in the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, News.Az reports.

The 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary was held in Budapest on February 17 last year.

News.Az