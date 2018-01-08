Husseinali Amiri: "Development of relations with Azerbaijan is Iran's strategic policy"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan is Iran's strategic policy said Iranian Vice President Husseinali Amiri said today during his visit to the Iranian province of Ardabil, APA's Tehran bureau.

H. Amiri emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with Azerbaijan among neighboring countries: "The development of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan is Iran's strategic policy. Both countries benefit from these ties. "

He reminded that the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran had repeatedly met to strengthen relations between two countries. "Our state has repeatedly expressed readiness to develop economic, commercial, political and cultural relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan without any restrictions and we have witnessed the rapid development of these relations in recent years."

News.Az

