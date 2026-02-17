Hyatt executive chairman steps down over Epstein links

Pritzker, who has served as executive chairman since 2004, also said he will not seek re-election to the company’s board, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret,” Pritzker said in a statement.

He added, “I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.”

Pritzker is the latest prominent figure to face consequences following the publication of documents shedding further light on Epstein’s extensive network of business and cultural elites. The newly released files indicate that Pritzker remained in recurring contact with Epstein even after Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal for procuring a minor for prostitution.

Other high-profile individuals have also faced repercussions over their ties to Epstein. Economist Larry Summers was previously banned for life from the American Economic Association due to his association with the late financier. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, head of global port operator DP World, was also replaced amid scrutiny over his close relationship with Epstein. Several other international figures have encountered public backlash and professional consequences linked to their connections with him.

One example highlighted in the documents describes a 2018 exchange in which Epstein sought Pritzker’s assistance in arranging reservations for a woman traveling through Asia who was reportedly his girlfriend. In an email, the woman wrote, “Going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey,” after Pritzker inquired about her plans. Pritzker responded, “May the Force be with you,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

Hyatt’s board of directors has appointed Mark Hoplamazian, the company’s president and CEO, to assume the role of chairman effective immediately.