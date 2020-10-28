I am sure that the Azerbaijani Army will take revenge on the battlefield for the dead civilians of Barda - political expert

I have no doubt that many military men from Armenia will go to another world after the attack on Barda, Russian political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the rocket attack on Barda by the Armenian armed forces, which killed more than 20 people and injured 70 others.

"It is possible to talk for a long time about what scoundrels the Armenian military is and that they have finally lost a human face. This will not bring back the dead children and women in the Ganja and Barda cities. It is quite obvious that the Azerbaijani military will take revenge on the battlefield for those killed without stooping to the methods of the Armenian fascist military clique."

He stressed that Pashinyan had decided to spread panic among the citizens of Azerbaijan with such strikes.

"But he will not be able to do it. The ambassador of Belarus has already called on Armenia to stop such strikes and I think the rest of the countries will also condemn rocket attacks on peaceful cities. One thing is clear - there is a need to respond tough to terror and it is obvious that the answer will be tough. Do they have no other way to fight but to kill ordinary civilians? If not, then Azerbaijan just needs to continue to liberate its lands until Armenians sit at the negotiating table with the guarantees of Russia. I mean those Armenians who understand that if they do not stop their prime minister, then Armenia will cease to exist as a state. And I have a feeling that after all that Pashinyan's regime has done, few will worry about this."

