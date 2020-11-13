I hope that we will no longer use the "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" phrase - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, and Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov on humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Kremlin's press service, at the meeting, it was reported about the establishment of an interdepartmental humanitarian response center for Nagorno-Karabakh.

'I hope that we will no longer use the "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" phrase,' Putin noted.

