'I will continue to do my best to ensure that Azerbaijan always develops rapidly' - President Aliyev

“As I look at these beautiful places today, I see again just how beautiful our land is and how majestic our mountains are. We will add beauty and pleasure to all this historical beauty, and Azerbaijanis will live here comfortably, in peace, tranquility and security,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan as he lit the holiday bonfire in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar district, News.Az reports.

The President noted that the guarantor of peace and security in the lands of Karabakh is the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“I am happy to convey congratulations to my dear people on the occasion of Novruz holidays from a liberated Karabakh. On this dear day, I would like to once again congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this wonderful holiday. I want to say again that I will continue to do my best to ensure that Azerbaijan always develops rapidly, goes uphill and fulfills all the tasks ahead. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state underlined.

News.Az