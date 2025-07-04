IAEA inspectors exit Iran after Tehran cuts cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have left Iran following Tehran's suspension of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, a move that escalates tensions over the country’s nuclear program.

The decision was formally announced by President Massoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, days after Iran's parliament approved a bill halting collaboration with the IAEA, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Lawmakers cited the agency’s "politically-motivated" resolution against Iran as the reason for the suspension.

Under the new law, IAEA inspectors will be barred from entering Iran unless the Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's nuclear sites and peaceful nuclear activities are fully protected.

The resolution follows the IAEA Board of Governors’ rare censure of Iran, the first in nearly two decades, accusing Tehran of violating its nuclear safeguards. The vote passed with 19 countries in favor, 11 abstentions, and three against, including Russia and China.

In response, Iran has threatened to ban IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi from entering the country, blaming him for allegedly enabling Israeli and U.S. actions targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Lawmakers claim his recent reports laid the groundwork for the June 13 attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites and the assassination of several nuclear scientists.

The European-led resolution and IAEA's silence following the Israeli and U.S. strikes on facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan have further fueled Tehran’s accusations of bias. Iran has since announced plans to develop a new nuclear facility and upgrade its centrifuges at the Fordow plant.

The latest developments mark a major breakdown in Iran-IAEA relations and raise concerns over transparency in Iran’s nuclear activities amid increasing regional volatility.

