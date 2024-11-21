ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader Deif

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have issued arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas's military commander Mohammed Deif.

The pre-trial chamber of the ICC rejected Israel's objections to the court's jurisdiction and determined there were "reasonable grounds" to believe the three men were responsible for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Court said in a statement News.Az reports.While Israel and Hamas both denied the allegations, the ICC's decision follows a series of investigations into the conduct of both sides during the war. The warrant for Mohammed Deif was issued despite Israeli claims that he was killed in a Gaza airstrike in July, the ICC said in a separate statement. It will now be up to the ICC's 124 member states - which do not include Israel or its ally, the United States - to decide whether or not to enforce the warrants.In May, the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan sought warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif and two other Hamas leaders who have since been killed, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. Although Israel believes Deif has also been killed, the chamber said it was not able to confirm his death.

