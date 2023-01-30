Iceland condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iceland condemns the attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, Iceland’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Attacks on diplomatic missions and staff must never be accepted, the ministry noted.

“Condolences to the family of the victim and we wish those injured a speedy recovery,” it added.

On January 27, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

Following the attack, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran has completely suspended its diplomatic activities. The embassy staff and their families were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on Sunday.

News.Az