ICRC employees visit two Azerbaijani soldiers held captive in Armenia

Employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited two Azerbaijani soldiers (Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov) held captive in Armenia on June 13, the ICRC told News.az.

According to the ICRC's statement, a one-on-one meeting was held with them, and they were given the opportunity to contact their families.

"As per its mandate, the ICRC evaluates the treatment conditions of detainees during the visit. We create conditions for the restoration or further keeping contacts with their families. In accordance with the ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations in connection with visits are provided only to the detaining party," the statement added.

Previously, the ICRC employees visited the soldiers on April 19.

News.Az