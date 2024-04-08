ICRC relocates its office in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi to Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) resumes its activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC Representative Office in the country, Ilaha Huseynova, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

It was highlighted that ICRC operations in these areas will be carried out from the office in Barda city, with ongoing efforts to assist the vulnerable population.

News.Az