ICRC representatives visit detained Armenian separatists

At the end of February, the ICRC representatives again visited all the Armenian detainees notified by the Azerbaijani authorities, the head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova said.

Huseynova noted that personal meetings were held with the detainees and conditions were created for communication with their families.

According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC’s procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities.

Note that Azerbaijan arrested former so-called "presidents" of the separatist regime Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, former so-called "foreign minister" David Babayan, as well as so-called "chairman of the parliament" David Ishkhanyan, generals Levi Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan and former so-called "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan in Karabakh. All of them were delivered to Baku.

