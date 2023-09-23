ICRC says 70 tons of aid delivered to Garabagh’s Armenian residents via Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Community of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that 70 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to Garabagh through the Lachin road, News.Az reports.

“70 metric tons of humanitarian supplies crossed the Lachin road and medical evacuations were carried out on Saturday on an ICRC convoy. Given the scale of humanitarian needs, we are increasing our presence there with specialized personnel in health, forensics, protection, and weapons contamination,” the ICRC said on X (Twitter).

