ICRC says it’s aware of situation with Azerbaijani servicemen detained in Armenia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of the situation with the two Azerbaijanis went missing, News.Az reports citing the ICRC Baku Office.

“We are in contact with families and relevant institutions, and our goal is to contact Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia as soon as possible,” the office said.

In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC, during its visits to detainees, assesses their treatment and conditions of detention, assists in the restoration or maintenance of detainees' contacts with their families.

Azerbaijani Army servicemen - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing a few days ago due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions on the territory of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, and were detained in Armenia.

On April 13, Armenian media released videos and photos of Akhundov being tortured by Armenians.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case on the fact of torture.

Besides, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international organizations in this regard and urged the ICRC to visit the detained Azerbaijani servicemen.

News.Az