ICRC visits Armenian separatists detained in Azerbaijan

In September, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducted visits to all Armenian separatists currently detained in Azerbaijan.

The detainees were met in private and were given the possibility to exchange family news, the ICRC said in a message, News.Az reports.“According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC’s procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities,” reads the message.

