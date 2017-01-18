IDB interested in Azerbaijan’s regional projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is interested to take part in regional projects implemented by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said Hisham Marouf, director of the IDB Regional Office in Almaty, during his meeting with Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways.

Marouf noted that the development of relations with Azerbaijan is one of the priorities for the IDB.

Javid Gurbanov, for his part, spoke about the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan’s railway sector, the implementation of international and regional projects, as well as the upcoming tasks.

He said that in the mid-term prospect, one of Azerbaijan’s main strategic tasks is to become a regional logistics center.

Gurbanov also spoke about the measures being taken for the reconstruction of the globally important International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Azerbaijan joined the IDB in 1992.

News.Az

