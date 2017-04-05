Identity of St. Petersburg blast suspect confirmed with DNA test

+ ↺ − 16 px

Items similar to bomb fragments have also been found during the search of the suspected terrorist's apartment.

DNA tests have confirmed the identity of the suspected terrorist who carried out the attack on the St. Petersburg subway train, Svetlana Petrenko, the spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Wednesday.

"As for Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, who, according to investigators, had detonated the bomb inside the train carriage, his identity was confirmed with DNA tests," Petrenko sai, according to TASS.

Parents have confirmed identity of Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, according to Petrenko.

"Parents of Akbarzhon Dzhalilov have taken part in the identification procedure," she said. "They confirmed their son's personal identity."

Police have also found items similar to fragments of the bomb defused at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya metro station during the search of Akbardjon Djalilov's apartment, Petrenko added.

"The items [scotch tape, foil paper and others] seized during the search at Djalilov’s living place have been sent for an expert study. According to preliminary data, they are similar to the fragments of the explosive device found at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station but final conclusions about this can be made also after the results of an expert study," the spokeswoman said.

The improvised bomb found at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station has been sent for an explosive expert study, which will establish the explosive’s type and its power.

News.Az

