IDF confirms fourth body returned by Hamas does not belong to any hostage

A convoy carrying the bodies of three hostages arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, on October 15, 2025. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Following the completion of examinations at the Abu Kabir forensic institute, the IDF says the fourth body returned by Hamas last night does not belong to any of the hostages.

The body is assessed to belong to a Palestinian, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The other three bodies were identified as Staff Sgt. Tamir Nimrodi, 18, Uriel Baruch, 35, and Eitan Levy, 53.

“Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages,” the IDF added.

News.Az