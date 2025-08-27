IDF kills Hamas security chief in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force struck and killed Mahmoud al-Aswad, Hamas’s General Security Apparatus leader in Western Gaza, the IDF announced Wednesday.

The military described Aswad as a “significant source of knowledge” for the organization, with the strike carried out based on intelligence from the IDF and Shin Bet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

IDF forces also conducted operations in Jabalya, Gaza City outskirts, and southern Gaza, dismantling underground terrorist infrastructure and targeting Hamas personnel. In Khan Yunis, soldiers struck a maritime weapons storage and repair facility, killing militants who approached Israeli troops, the military said.

News.Az