IDF strikes Hezbollah targets as UNIFIL, Lebanese army discover tunnel in South Lebanon - VIDEO

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday night that it struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including weapon depots and a rocket launcher, citing violations of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that its observers, together with Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) soldiers, discovered a Hezbollah tunnel near the town of Qoussair. The tunnel is approximately 50 meters (164 feet) long, and several unexploded ordnances were also found. The findings were handed over to the LAF in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the ceasefire and peacekeeping operations in the area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

UNIFIL said it continues to patrol and monitor southern Lebanon, working with the LAF to restore stability and security. The announcement comes as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on August 25 on a French-drafted resolution to extend UNIFIL’s mandate, which expires at the end of the month. Israel and the United States have reportedly opposed extending the mission, suggesting it be renewed for only one final year.

