IDPs will return to at least 20 settlements this year - Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The process of returning the former IDPs to their ancestral lands is going on successfully. IDPs will return to at least 20 settlements this year,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14.

“Our plan is to settle 20,000 former IDPs in five cities and 15 villages by the end of the year. Master plans of more than a hundred cities and villages have been prepared and approved. Construction work has already started in many cities and villages,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

News.Az