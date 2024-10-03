IEA’s energy efficiency roadmap for Azerbaijan to be unveiled at COP29

The roadmap on energy efficiency for Azerbaijan prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA) will be presented during the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, News.Az reports.On the sidelines of the G20 events in Brazil, Minister Shahbazov held fruitful discussions with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.The meeting focused on the situation in global energy markets.“Within the G20 events in Brazil, we had fruitful discussions with Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), on the situation in global energy markets, the announcement of our energy initiatives within the COP29, cooperation at several important events such as the presentation of the outcomes of the COP28 consensus. During the COP, we agreed to present the Road Map on Energy Efficiency for Azerbaijan prepared by the IEA,” the minister posted on X.Minister Shahbazov on Wednesday embarked on a working visit to Brazil to take part in the 4th High-Level Dialogue on Energy Transition, co-chaired by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA.During the visit, he will also take part in the 15th Clean Energy Ministerial and 9th Mission Innovation meeting (CEM15/MI-9) to be held in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil on October 3.On October 4, Minister Shahbazov will also attend the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) and the 4th High-Level Dialogue on Energy Transition, co-chaired by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA.

