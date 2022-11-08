II anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day was solemnly celebrated in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan organized an official reception in Pakistan on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, the Embassy told News.az.

At the reception that the Defense Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad attended as a chief guest, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) of Pakistan Talha Mahmood, Pakistani Federal Defence Production Minister Muhammad Israr Tarin, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, senators, ambassadors of foreign countries in Pakistan, diplomats, representatives of government institutions, public, cultural and business circles of Pakistan, high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces of this country, media representatives, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Pakistan attended the reception.

First, the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, speaking after the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, said that November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in our country every year and thanked the guests for celebrating the second anniversary of our historic victory with us at this reception.

News.Az