III Shusha Global Media Forum continues with panels

III Shusha Global Media Forum continues with panels
The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, dedicated to the theme "Digital Transitions: Enhancing the Resilience of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," continues, News.Az reports.

The "Innovative Approaches: Media Literacy in the Digital Era" panel began today as part of the Forum.


