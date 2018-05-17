Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 3.7 for road construction in Ramana settement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyevhas signed an order on additional measures on reconstruction of motor roads in Ramana settlement of Sabunchu district.

Upon the order, AZN 3.7 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency for reconstruction of motor roads in Ramana settlement of Sabunchu district, which are used by 13,000 people.

Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.

News.Az

News.Az