Ilham Aliyev: Although far apart, Azerbaijan and Australia can establish new co-op areas

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of mutual visits of parliamentarians, ministers, and delegations at other levels.

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan and Australia are far from each other, it is possible to establish new cooperation areas by using a large port network, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting where he accepted the credentials of the newly appointed ambassador of Australia Marc Innes-Brown, APA reported.



Touching upon the economic cooperation, the head of state stressed the need for determining the format of economic cooperation to boost mutual trade.



President Ilham Aliyev noted there are good opportunities for developing cooperation in tourism.



The Azerbaijani president expressed hope that Marc Innes-Brown will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries during his tenure.



In turn, the Australian ambassador said he was proud to present to the Azerbaijani president his credentials on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



He noted that Australia is keen to expand relations with Azerbaijan.



“Australia has always supported Azerbaijan. We support your sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as your stance in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added the ambassador.



The diplomat underscored the need for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the trade and investment spheres.

