Ilham Aliyev approves bilateral agreements with Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Agreement on Cooperation in Copyright and Related Rights between the Azerbaijani Government and the Turkmen Government" Nov. 29.

Azerbaijan’s Copyright Agency has been instructed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement after it enters into force, Trend reports.

President Aliyev also signed a decree approving the "Agreement on Cooperation in Culture between the Azerbaijani Government and the Turkmen Government".

Ministry of Culture and Tourism has been instructed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement.

The mentioned agreements were signed in Baku on August 8, 2017.

News.Az

News.Az