Ilham Aliyev attends NATO meeting on Afghanistan - PHOTOS

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council on the mission "Resolute Support" was held in Brussels on July 12 with the participation of the heads of state and government of partner countries contributing to NATO operations in Afghanistan and potential operational partners.

According to Oxu.Az, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The head of our state met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic.

Speaking at the event, Ilham Aliyev said that strong friendly relations between Azerbaijan and NATO play a significant role in ensuring security and stability in the region.

As the head of state noted, since 2002, Azerbaijani peacekeepers serve in Afghanistan shoulder to shoulder with NATO servicemen.

"Since January 2018, the number of Azerbaijani servicemen in the "Resolute Support" in Afghanistan has increased by 30% to 120 people," Ilham Aliyev said.

