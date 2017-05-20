Ilham Aliyev awards winners in freestyle wrestling at Baku 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Republic, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev, First Lady, Chair of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members watched the finals of freestyle wrestling competitions held at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 20.

President Aliyev awarded the winners, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev (61kg) won a gold medal in men’s freestyle wrestling at Baku 2017.

Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

News.Az

News.Az