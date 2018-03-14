Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation is of great importance for Eurasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project will strengthen the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who is on an official visit to Baku, on March 14.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations of friendship and brotherhood will further develop successfully, APA reports.

"We are friends, brothers, we stand by each other in all issues, we support each other. This is the case today, and should always be such way. We are bound by very deep relations. We cooperate at a very high level in the political, economic, and all other spheres. Political ties are at the highest level. There are good results in the economic sphere. Trade turnover increased last year. Mutual investments are being made. Turkey invested in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan invested over $10 billion in Turkey," the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that investment making is underway and will reach much greater indicators.

"This year we will jointly mark the commissioning of the TANAP project. This is a historic project that is completing successfully. It will strengthen the relations of our countries and, at the same time, open up new opportunities for the countries using this project. Last year, we solemnly marked the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Today, the route is already successfully operating. After Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, TANAP is our third historic project; our countries jointly implemented this project. That is, our cooperation has very good results in all spheres. These results are very important for our peoples, our countries and are of great importance for Eurasia," President Aliyev underlined.

