Ilham Aliyev congratulates German president

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federal Republic of Germany - German Unity Day,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“The current level of Azerbaijani-German relations is satisfactory. Based on mutual understanding and constructive dialogue, our political relations are accompanied by a broad and fruitful cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields,” noted the head of state.

“I hope that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen relations between our states and deepen our cooperation in a multilateral format,” added the president. “On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and prosperity.”

