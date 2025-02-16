Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, News.Az informs via AZERTAC.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, have good traditions. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and enhance our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the people of Lithuania everlasting peace and prosperity."

News.Az