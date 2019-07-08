Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on inclusion of historical center of Sheki with Khan's Palace in UNESCO World Heritage List

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of inclusion of the historical center of Sheki with the Khan's Palace in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“Dear fellow compatriots! Today, the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku included the historical center of Sheki together with the Khan's Palace in the UNESCO World Heritage List,” reads the congratulatory letter by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The historical part of Sheki, one of the most ancient cities of Azerbaijan, has for centuries been known as one of the cultural centers of our country. The protection and development of the historical part of the city of Sheki, which is rich in unique monuments, has always been in the center of attention for our state,” says the letter.

“In recent years, numerous projects have been implemented to protect and promote the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan at world level,” Ilham Aliyev says. “It should be noted that this activity is carried out in close cooperation with international organizations, in particular with UNESCO, which is responsible for the protection of world culture, science and education. It is no coincidence that Icherisheher, the Maiden's Tower and the Shirvanshah’s Palace Complex, and the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, while 13 samples of intangible cultural heritage of our people have been included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. These events represent further global recognition of the contribution of the Azerbaijani people to universal human culture.”

“Dear fellow compatriots! As of today, the Sheki Khan's Palace, the caravanserais, mosques and minarets, ancient bridges, artisan workshops and residential houses epitomizing our past in the historical center of Sheki are considered to be the cultural heritage not only of our people, but also of humanity,” reads the congratulatory letter. “I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the announcement by UNESCO of the 'Central part of Sheki together with the Khan's Palace' as World Heritage.”

News.Az

