Ilham Aliyev congratulates Singaporean counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country," the congratulatory letter said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity."

