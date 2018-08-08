Ilham Aliyev congratulates Singaporean counterpart
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Singapore Halimah Yacob.
"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country," the congratulatory letter said.
"On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity."
