Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The head of state cordially congratulated Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his birthday, and wished him the best of health and new success in his presidential activities for the prosperity of the government and people of Russia.

Vladimir Putin thanked Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

Pointing out the importance of the recent meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, the heads of state stressed that the talks between the two countries’ presidents in Sochi contributed to further development of bilateral friendly relations which is based on strategic partnership. The heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries will continue to expand and strengthen.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on further development of bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az