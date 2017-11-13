Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Iranian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The letter says: "Dear Mr. President!

I was deeply saddened by the reports of numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction as a result of the earthquake that hit the west of your country.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deep condolences to you, to the families and friends of the deceased, to the whole people of Iran, and I wish the soonest recovery to those injured and the prompt liquidation of the consequences of the natural disaster. "

The earthquake in Iran's west killed more than 200 people and injured over 1,700 people.

