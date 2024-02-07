CEC: Based on preliminary data from 54.47 percent of polling stations, Ilham Aliyev gained 92.1 percent of the votes

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has announced the preliminary results based on data collected from 54.47 percent of polling stations in the presidential election.

During the press conference, Mazahir Panahov said: “Today, elections have been conducted in all 125 polling stations in Azerbaijan. So far, according to the data received by the Central Election Commission, out of 6,537 polling stations, information from 3,561, or 54.47 percent, has been tabulated. Ilham Aliyev has garnered 92.1 percent of the votes based on the counting of 2,711,804 valid votes. Aliyev Ilham Heydar oglu has received 2,497,542 votes (92.1 percent of valid votes), leading by a significant margin.

The remaining votes are distributed among the other candidates as follows:

Oruj Zahid Maharram oglu – 59,719 votes (2.2%);

Mustafa Fazil Gazanfar oglu – 53,986 votes (1.99%);

Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar oglu – 48,315 votes (1.78%);

Nurullayev Razi Gulamali oglu – 21,406 votes (0.79%);

Musayev Elshad Nabi oglu – 17,855 votes (0.66%);

Aliyev Fuad Aghasi oglu – 12,981 votes (0.48%)

