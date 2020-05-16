Ilham Aliyev: Modernization of healthcare system is more important than ever amid COVID-19

Ilham Aliyev: Modernization of healthcare system is more important than ever amid COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The modernization of the healthcare system is more important than ever, because no one knows how long the coronavirus will spread, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks during a videoconference with CISCO management.

He noted that along with all restrictive and organizational measures, doctors have a decisive role in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Therefore, Azerbaijan’s healthcare system was restructured in the shortest possible time. Coronavirus patients were placed in the country’s best hospitals. Currently, more than 20 hospitals are used for this purpose,” said the president.

The head of state said the cause of high mortality in some countries is associated with a shortage of beds in hospitals. “Hospitals that lack enough beds physically cannot accept all patients. In the case of the second wave of the coronavirus, there are enough additional hospital beds in Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az