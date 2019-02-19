Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim, according to Trend.

The head of state hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas and expressed his confidence that the visit of a large delegation of Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group to Azerbaijan will contribute to further expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Describing Azerbaijan and Turkey as the closest countries to each other in the world, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the meetings at the level of heads of state and reciprocal visits at different levels are important for strengthening friendship and defining new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The head of state recalled his meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan both in Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as on the sidelines of international organizations. He described a solemn march of the Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers at the military parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku as the celebration of friendship and brotherhood. President Ilham Aliyev also

noted that the inauguration of major energy projects, including TANAP and STAR Oil Refinery last year, were landmark events in the history of the two countries.

Member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim thanked the head of state for the reception and extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev. He described the level of Turkey-Azerbaijan bilateral relations as very high and recalled his meetings with national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Samil Ayrim said that Azerbaijan has gained great international influence and has been rapidly developing under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev who successfully continues national leader Heydar Aliyev’s policy.

He emphasized that Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group will spare no efforts to contribute to further strengthening of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings and asked Samil Ayrim to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

