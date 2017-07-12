Ilham Aliyev: Sometimes they create problems for investors instead of helping them

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at today’s meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first

"Not only central executive bodies, but also local executive bodies, are responsible for attracting private investments, I spoke about this, I want to say once again that they should be more active. In particular, in districts heads of executive authorities should be active in order to attract investment. In some places this activity can be observed. Sometimes they create problems for investors instead of helping them.

At the end of the year, in December, the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Economy must provide me with information, a list of how much private investment has been made in each district. Based on this, the work of heads of the executive authorities will be assessed, as well as measures of punishment will be taken," the president stressed.

News.Az

