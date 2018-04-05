Ilham Aliyev: "The main reason of the Karabakh problem is that Armenia does not want to change the status quo"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is not acceptable either for Azerbaijan or for the world community," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told ITAR-TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman in an interview, APA reports.

The Head of State noted the countries that have a mandate for the mediation mission, the countries - the co-chairs of the Minsk group - Russia, France and the USA - repeatedly declared at the level of the heads of state that the status quo is unacceptable, should be changed: "We fully agree with these positions and we consider such statements are very correct. But we are waiting for concrete actions. Statements, of course, are important, but we need a settlement of the issue."

Azerbaijani President emphasized that all legal mechanisms exist to resolve the problem: "The UN Security Council adopted more than ten years ago four resolutions demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. These resolutions remain in force and must be implemented, but Armenia refuses to implement them. And unfortunately, no sanctions were imposed on Armenia for this refusal. Other international organizations also adopted a similar resolution and resolution. OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement and other organizations adopted similar resolutions - Armenia does not fulfill them."

"The occupation of Azerbaijani lands continues. As a result of the occupation, more than a million Azerbaijanis became internally displaced, refugees on their own land. Our cities are destroyed, people are expelled. Ethnic cleansing was carried out against us. All this is proved by facts and materials. The main problem is that Armenia does not want to change the status quo, in words declares the desire to negotiate, but in fact is engaged in their imitation. And it does everything to ensure that, as you say, everything went in a circle and it would be a process without end, what is not acceptable for us or for the world community. Therefore, it is necessary to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council as soon as possible by Armenia, the early start of de-occupation of the Azerbaijani territory. After all, under occupation there is not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also seven regions of Azerbaijan, which have nothing to do with the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of the Azerbaijani SSR. And they did not. The beginning of the de-occupation of Azerbaijani territory is the first step in the gradual settlement of the conflict, which must be carried out again on the basis of norms and principles of international law," Azerbaijani President said.

News.Az

