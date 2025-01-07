Ilham Aliyev: The Zangezur corridor must and will be opened

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Soros era has ended in America as well. The Biden administration was, in fact, governed by the Soros method of governance,” President Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local TV channels on January 7, News.az reports citing Azertac .

“These supporters of Soros are actually losing their positions. The Armenian leadership should take this into account. Let them take into account that their close ally in the Middle East, the Assad dictatorship, has already been consigned to the dustbin of history and this will continue, so they should take the right step. We, as Azerbaijan, are not a source of danger for them. We want peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. They should not be in the way. They should not act as a geographical barrier between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The Zangezur corridor must and will be opened. The sooner they understand this, the better it is,” the head of state noted.

News.Az