Ilham Aliyev: Today, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are implementing major projects

“Today, Türkiye and Azerbaijan – two brotherly countries – are implementing major projects. Oil and gas pipeline projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP have not only united our countries but also reshaped Eurasia’s energy map.”

President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The head of state emphasized that today, Azerbaijani gas transported through Türkiye contributes to the energy security of many countries.

News.Az