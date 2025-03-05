Ilham Aliyev: Today, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are implementing major projects
Photo: Azertac
“Today, Türkiye and Azerbaijan – two brotherly countries – are implementing major projects. Oil and gas pipeline projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP have not only united our countries but also reshaped Eurasia’s energy map.”
President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link, News.Az reports citing Azertac.
The head of state emphasized that today, Azerbaijani gas transported through Türkiye contributes to the energy security of many countries.