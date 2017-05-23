Ilham Aliyev: “We have set new standards in Islamic Solidarity Games too”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has set new standards in the Islamic Solidarity Games, said President Ilham Aliyev addressing a meeting with the Azerbaijani athletes who won the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, their coaches, and representatives of Azerbaijan’s sports community.

“We have demonstrated a new approach and set new standards in the Islamic Solidarity Games too. Of course, this is a sign of respect for our guests, and the manifestation of responsibility. At the same time, this is, generally, indicative of our policy because we want Azerbaijan to excellently host every event. Therefore, our country is being developed, and therefore all foreign visitors who arrive in Baku are impressed by the beauty of the city,” noted President Aliyev, according to Trend.

The head of state described Baku as one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

“The number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan is measured in millions. The influx of tourists to the country will grow after these Games. Today, Azerbaijan is known as a developing, modern, and powerful state not only in the Islamic world, but across the world and our athletes’ victories further enhance our strength. So, all these facts more obviously demonstrate that Azerbaijan is among the powerful states,” added the president.

