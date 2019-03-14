Ilir Meta: TAP considerably impacted Albania’s role in region and beyond

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has considerably impacted Albania’s role in region and beyond, Trend reports citing Albanian President Ilir Meta.

He made the remarks during the 7th Global Baku Forum.

“Albania for the first time has become an important transit country in strategic energy corridors such as the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, which brings Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Albania and finally to Italian and European market. This project has considerably and positively impacted the role of Albania in the region and beyond,” he said.

Further, Meta noted that peace and security are not anymore fully guaranteed by the current conventional organizations and instruments in place.

“In the framework of global challenges Trans-Atlantic relationships are going through intensive debates on critical issues. European Union is also facing unpredictable developments. Brexit shows us that EU needs to fully consolidate reforms. Enlargement is less and less is a part of public debates in EU member states. The authority of the UN and the Security Council is often challenged by various conventional or non-conventional actors,” said Albanian president.

He went on to add that foreign policy derives from chosen strategies to safeguard national interests in the context of international developments.

“Global security, multilateralism, climate change, migration and fight against terrorism and violent extremism all these are dominating heavily our foreign policy. In such circumstances, we have to work hard to interconnect our countries and our regions,” added Meta.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.

