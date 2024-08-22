IMF currency rates for August 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IMF has released its representative exchange rates for selected currencies for August 2024.

These rates, which are reported daily by central banks to the IMF, show fluctuations in key global currencies against the U.S. dollar. Highlights include the Chinese yuan, which moved from 7.2426 on August 1 to 7.1368 by August 21.The Euro appreciated from 1.0789 to 1.1116, while the Japanese yen strengthened from 149.55 to 145.00 during the same period. These trends reflect broader economic conditions and currency market dynamics.For more details, visit IMF representative exchange rates

News.Az