IMF representative to meet bank CEOs

Head of the International Monetary Fund mission on Azerbaijan Mohammad al-Gorchi is to meet with heads of commercial banks as part of the visit to Baku.

According to Marja, the meeting participants will discuss elimination of current problems in the banking sector, influence of the situation in the banking sector on the exchange rate, capitalization of the Deposit Insurance Fund, monetary policy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The meeting is to be held on March 2.

