‘Immorality knows no bounds’: Azerbaijani presidential aide slams Armenian separatists' use of dog as kamikaze

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev slammed Armenia’s use of animals for political purposes.

“Immorality knows no bounds,” said Hajiyev as he commented on the use of a dog as a kamikaze by illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, News.Az reports.

“Yet another immoral terror act by the elements of armed forces of Armenia and illegal forces of puppet regime against Azerbaijani outpost by using dogs equipped with remotely detonated bomb. Immorality knows no bounds,” the presidential aide said on X.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that on September 11, at about 08:30, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, using a dog as a kamikaze attempted to commit a terrorist act against the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army who were on combat duty in the direction of the Khojavend region.

Thus, illegal Armenian armed detachments attached a Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) to the dog and forced it to move in the direction of the Azerbaijan Army positions.

The Armenian gunmen’s attempt to launch the improvised explosive device attached to the dog that entered the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in order to increase the scale of the terrorist provocation and cause even more damage to military personnel was suppressed due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen.

“We strongly condemn the provocation as an action that contradicts the Protocol on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Mines, Booby-Traps and Other Devices as an amendment to the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. Using animals for the purpose of committing suicide is an immoral act, and we consider it a terrorist act,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

News.Az